FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issued By DA Davidson

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $15.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $78.43 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after acquiring an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 52.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 89.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

