FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

