FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Issued By Truist Securiti

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IART. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $72.39 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.90. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $46,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 239,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

