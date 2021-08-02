FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

MCRI stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

