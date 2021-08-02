FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Issued By Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 48,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

