FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TVA Group Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TVA Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.81 million during the quarter.

TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

