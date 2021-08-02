FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Increased by Raymond James

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$17.56 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$14.33 and a 12-month high of C$21.57. The stock has a market cap of C$293.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 61.21%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

