FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,156. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 210,117 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.