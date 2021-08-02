FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Increased by William Blair

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

