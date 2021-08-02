FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reduced by Wedbush

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $61.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $62.80. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $17.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $18.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $24.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $82.08 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

