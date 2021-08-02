FY2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $943.00 million, a PE ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

