FY2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted by William Blair

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

BJRI stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

