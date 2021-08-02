FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capitol Federal Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

