FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Lifted by Analyst

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.