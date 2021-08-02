FY2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $13.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $356.30 on Monday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

