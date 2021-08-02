FY2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $14.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB opened at $356.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.