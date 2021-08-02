FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Busey stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.