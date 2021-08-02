FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Cut by Analyst

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

FTS stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $191,047,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 80.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 195.1% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.