FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Lowered by Analyst

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

FTS opened at C$56.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 74.13%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

