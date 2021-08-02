FY2021 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.23. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

FCN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN stock opened at $145.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 6.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 50.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

