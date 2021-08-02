FY2021 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lowered by G.Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. G.Research also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.95 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

