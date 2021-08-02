FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,075,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

