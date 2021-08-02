FY2021 EPS Estimates for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Increased by Analyst

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for HUTCHMED in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

HCM opened at $42.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in HUTCHMED by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.