FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $119.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

