FY2021 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $247.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.84. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.