FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 18.6% during the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

