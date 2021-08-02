FY2021 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $27.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.50.

ORLY stock opened at $603.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

