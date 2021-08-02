FY2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Boosted by Analyst

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $78.17 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

