FY2021 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Decreased by Analyst

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

