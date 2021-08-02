FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.35. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $308.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $76,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,407. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

