FY2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Raised by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

