FY2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Raised by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.