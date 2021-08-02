FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Decreased by Analyst

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. G.Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.