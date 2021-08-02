FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted by Analyst

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TriMas by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.