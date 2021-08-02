FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%.

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

