FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Issued By Raymond James

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.60. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$15.53 and a 52-week high of C$26.66.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

