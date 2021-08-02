FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $9.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $77.98 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

