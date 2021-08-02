FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By KeyCorp

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn $12.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $419.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1 year low of $151.50 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Generac by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

