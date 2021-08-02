FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nintendo Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nintendo in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

