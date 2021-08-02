FY2022 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.67.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.41 on Monday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$15.53 and a 52-week high of C$26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.