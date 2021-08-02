FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

GILD stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

