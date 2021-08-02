FY2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of IP stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

