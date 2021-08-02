FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.37.

K stock opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.50. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.54 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.