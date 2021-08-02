FY2022 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on L. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.56.

L stock opened at C$84.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$77.17. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

