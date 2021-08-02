FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Cut by Analyst

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nomura Research Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $32.35 on Monday. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

