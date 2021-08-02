FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $6.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

Shares of OVV opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

