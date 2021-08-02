FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $153.39 on Monday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.06%.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $231,102,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.