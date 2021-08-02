FY2022 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Raised by Analyst

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Transcat by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

