FY2022 EPS Estimates for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Increased by Analyst

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Twilio in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the technology company will earn ($2.48) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.49). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $373.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 33.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

