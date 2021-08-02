FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Increased by Analyst

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $228.67 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.57. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $301,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $76,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.